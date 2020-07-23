FG targets N18trn under Revenue Initiative, expects N3.4 trn from states

The Federal government, under its Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI), targets to generate between N13trn and N18 trillion in revenues and achieve a 15% Revenue to GDP target by 2023, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning said on Thursday. The fedrral government also expets states, which are presently cash-straped to cumulatively generate…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE