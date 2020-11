The Federal has been losing an estimated revenue of about N1.3 trillion annually from the solid mineral sector, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Elias Mbam said. Mbam who disclosed this Wednesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, to defend the Commission’s 2021 budget proposal at the…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE