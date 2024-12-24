FG budgets N1 trillion for road constructions, N4 billion for helipad

The Nigerian government wants to work on 468 roads and highways across the country in 2025, according to a report by The PUNCH newspaper. This is much fewer than the 1,925 roads planned for 2024, but they’re planning to spend more money – N1.013 trillion, which is N547.55 billion more than in 2024.

The biggest single project will be the Lafia road and making the 9th mile (Enugu) Otukpo-Makurdi road into a dual carriageway, which will cost N166.004 billion.

Looking at the details of the 2025 budget that was given to parliament, some other big road projects include:

N10 billion for making the Kano-Maiduguri road into a dual carriageway

N6 billion to rebuild the Abuja-Lokoja road

N75 billion for phase one of making the Kano-Katsina road into a dual-carriageway

N23 billion to fix sections three and four of the Enugu-Port-Harcourt road

Read Also: Tinubu to Nigerians: Remember those facing difficulties

The budget also includes some non-road spending, like N4 billion for a presidential helicopter landing pad and boat dock in Lagos, N5 billion for legal fees, and N1.7 billion to renovate office buildings.

The Works Minister, David Umahi, has explained that when the current government took over, they inherited 2,604 road projects that needed N13 trillion to complete. But because of recent changes like removing fuel subsidies and allowing the naira’s value to float against the dollar, completing these projects would now cost about N19 trillion.

Share