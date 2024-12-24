Tinubu to Nigerians: Remember those facing difficulties

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has charges Nigerians to remember those facing difficulties, as they join global communities in celebrating Christmas

President Tinubu, in his Christmas message, also commiserated with families of those who lost their lives during stampedes that followed the distribution of food items across the country.

The president, while extending his heartfelt greetings to Christians across Nigeria and worldwide as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, noted that “Christmas embodies the fulfilment of divine prophecy and symbolises the triumph of love, peace, and unity. It is a poignant reminder that light can emerge even in the darkest times, bringing solace and hope. This belief resonates with people of all faiths. Indeed, God is with us.

According to him, “Recent tragic events in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja deeply sadden us, and our thoughts are with those who continue to suffer from these heart-breaking incidents. We earnestly pray that such misfortunes do not revisit our families and communities and that the lives of innocents are never again cut short.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the families enduring pain and loss this year, whether from floods, fires, or accidents. May we all find comfort and solace in our faith, the support of loved ones, and the abiding presence of Jesus Christ. Our compassionate and merciful God stands with the weak, the broken-hearted, and the sick.

“As we celebrate this blessed season, let us be mindful of those facing difficulties. They are not far from us—our neighbours, family members, and the people we encounter daily, whether in places of worship, markets, offices, or boardrooms.

He noted also that kindness transcends financial status, adding that ” Those with modest means and those with abundance need a smile or a word of encouragement.

“We must also honour our brave troops, who risk their lives to safeguard our nation. They deserve our prayers and steadfast support”

The president also urged Nigerians to extend similar support and prayers to the leaders of Nigeria, adding that “With your backing, we can serve our country diligently and strive for prosperity.”

He assured that Nigeria is on a promising path of restoration and progress, with every indication pointing toward a bright future.

“In the spirit of this season, let us renew our hope and belief in a prosperous Nigeria.

“For those travelling during this festive period, I wish you safe journeys. Rest assured, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure our transportation routes are secure and convenient. We also provide free train services and subsidized road transport costs on 144 routes nationwide to ease your travels.

He also wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a joyous and prosperous New Year.

