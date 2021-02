While COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to online transactions in Nigeria and resulted in a boost to digital financial services, the impact of the virus outbreak brought more harm than good to the country’s financial inclusion drive. Nigeria’s failure to meet its 80 percent financial inclusion target of 2020 is one of the direct impacts of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login