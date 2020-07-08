ESP implementation top agenda as Buhari presides over sixth virtual FEC meeting

The implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) of the Federal Government is top on the agenda of Federal Executive Council meeting, Wednesday presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Virtual FEC meeting is also being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and 11 ministers

The Ministers at the Council Chambers include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammmed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, Special Duties, George Akume, Education, Adamu Adamu and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Other Ministers are participating from their respective offices in Abuja.

After the national anthem, a minute silence was observed in honour of former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Inua Abdulkadir.

