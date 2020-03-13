Economy: Inter-ministerial Committee submits interim report

The Inter-ministerial committee inaugurated on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari to provide response mechanism to the economic challenges posed by the dwindling price of crude oil on the international market, on Friday submitted its interim report.

The team is made up of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva, the governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari.

Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Ahmed had while speaking with State House Correspondents after their inauguration, said, “We just met with the President to discuss with him on the matter of the impact of the coronavirus on our economy.

Details shortly…