Dangote Refinery gears up for production as crude supply hits 6million barrels

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced on Monday that it’s set to start producing refined petroleum products after receiving the 6th batch of one million barrels of crude oil needed for its initial operations.

In a statement made available to the press, the company said, “Dangote refinery appears set to commence production of refined petroleum products with the receipt of the sixth batch of barrels of crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited.”

The company added that the arrival of the latest batch, one million barrels of Agbami crude via MT ALMI SUN, marks the completion of the initial scheduled consignment of six million barrels destined for the Dangote facility.

This crucial milestone paves the way for the commencement of operations at the world’s largest single-train refinery.

Precisely one month ago, the Dangote refinery received its inaugural shipment of one million barrels of Agbami crude grade courtesy of Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited.

Shell stands as one of Nigeria’s and the world’s foremost trading companies, dealing with a staggering daily volume of over eight million barrels of crude oil.

After that, the Dangote refinery got the crude oil in parts. On Monday, they got the 6th batch of one million barrels of Agbami crude at the Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal.

Akin Omole, the Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, mentioned to reporters at Dangote Quay in Lagos that once they got all six million barrels of crude, the refinery would be ready to start working.

Omole said, “Once the six million barrels are fully delivered, it will facilitate the initial run of the refinery as well as kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas before subsequently progressing to the production of Premium Motor Spirit.”

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, made to use Nigerian crude but able to handle different types of crude, can process 650,000 barrels each day.

It can work with African crudes, Middle Eastern Arab Light, US Light tight oil, and crudes from other places.

This refinery can make all the refined products Nigeria needs—like gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jet fuel. Plus, it has extra of these products to sell abroad, as mentioned by the company.