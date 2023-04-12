Corporate debt jumps 133% as Nigerian firms battle cash crunch

Nigerian firms recorded a 133 percent increase in corporate borrowings in 2022 as working capital needs soared amid an intense cash crunch, according to the latest report by credit ratings agency, GCR ratings.

For most companies operating in Africa’s biggest economy, 2022 was a tough year as double-digit inflation and naira devaluation ate deep into profit margins, leaving firms with little or no money to carry out their day-to-day obligations.

The above development resulted in firms increasing their appetite for loans with a record N1.5 trillion ($3.2 Billion) of local currency debt instruments being issued in 2022, representing a 133 percent increase from 2021 levels.

That was despite the high interest rate environment in 2022, which saw the CBN hikes rates aggressively to curb accelerating inflation.

“More than ever, commercial paper (CP) is being used to fund the working capital needs of Nigerian corporates despite a volatile interest rate environment,” GCR ratings said.