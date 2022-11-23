Central Bank’s redesigned Naira notes draws derision

Many Nigerians appear unimpressed with the redesigned Naira notes as they took to social media to express their disappointment with an exercise that was announced with so much fanfare but produced uninspiring results.

Godwin Emefiele, Nigeria’s Central Bank govenor on October 26 called a press conference said the country was redesigning its N200, N500 and N1000 bank notes directing bank to open at unusual hours including weekends to accept the old notes.

Many Nigerians were expecting a significantly redesigned notes, perhaps with added features to make it difficult to counterfiet, but the Central Bank governor led the President to sign off on the same old notes with brighter colours.

“If its Naira colour, the CBN should have just engaged Snapchat,” said former Senator Shehu Sani on Twitter.

There was no new concept or design structure and professionals who actually study designing said it was cheeky to call what was produced a redesigned notes.

“I’m sorry Central bank,” Ayo Obe, lawyer and human rights activist writes on Twitter, “To apply the word ‘designed’ – let alone ‘redesigned’ – to this colour change is an abuse of language.”

Some Nigerians posted pictures of the old naira notes of N10, N20 and N50, alongside the redesigned notes whose colour schemes seemed to have inspired the so-called redesigned notes to demonstrate how unoriginal the thinking was.