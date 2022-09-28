CBN says it is slowing on interventions funds

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday said it is slowing down on its intervention funds.

Meanwhile, the apex bank said it has recovered N3.7 trillion out of N9.3 trillion given out as intervention funds.

This was disclosed by the CBN during a zoom meeting on facts behind the decisions, chaired by Hassan Mahmud, director, the monetary policy department.

Yila Yusuf, director of development finance department of the CBN, said the banking sector regulator is working with the banks and The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to recover the remaining loans.