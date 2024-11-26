  • Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CBN raises interest rate by 25 basis points in battle against inflation

November 26, 2024

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday continued its fight against rising inflation as it raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis point to 27.50 Percent.

In September, the CBN raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27.25 percent despite concerns around petrol price rise, which has been seen as triggering a renewed inflation after two consecutive declines in commodity prices.
Olayemi Cardoso, announced this after a two-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held Monday and Tuesday in Abuja

