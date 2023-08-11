CBN flirts with insolvency as net assets remain low

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) saw its total liabilities close in on its assets at the end of the 2022 financial year, a sign of teetering on the edge of insolvency.

Its financial statements released on Friday show that its total liabilities stood at N56.3 trillion as of December 31, 2022 while its assets were valued at N57.9 trillion, translating to net assets of N1.6 trillion.

More than anything, the rapid growth in the CBN’s bailout for the Federal Government since 2014 has exposed how the latter’s financial challenges have worsened in recent years.

“The CBN is basically a stone throw from being technical solvent,” Kelvin Atafiri, managing partner at Cavazanni Capital Limited said.

Technical insolvency means when the value of a company’s liabilities rises at a faster rate than that of its assets due to increased debts or borrowings.

Further findings showed the CBN recorded total assets of N52 trillion compared to a total liability of N52 trillion in 2021.

In 2020, the apex bank recorded total assets of N45.8 trillion compared to total liabilities of N44.7 trillion.

The CBN also posted a total asset of N38.2 trillion compared to N37 trillion in 2019.

