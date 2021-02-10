BusinessDay
Bond yields are rising and investors are pulling out of stocks

bond
Bonds are instruments issued to raise long-term debt beyond five years

From the world’s best-performing equities in 2020, Nigerian stocks are losing steam as investors continue to sell their holdings despite impressive full-year performance of listed equities. The weak sentiments followed an upward reversal in yields, prompting fresh interests in low-risk government bonds. Since the start of February 2021, Nigerian equities have continued in a bearish…

