Akwa Ibom urges residents to tap opportunities in housing sector

Akwa Ibom government has urged residents to take advantage of its housing scheme and invest in the sector by acquiring houses in its luxury estate in Uyo, the state capital.

The luxury estate located along the airport road was launched last year by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and is said to be complete within a broadband internet service after the state government signed an agreement with one of the mobile phone networks in the country

Umo Eno, commissioner for housing and water resources who stated this in Uyo Speaking said the Governor Udom Emmanuel in its magnanimity, had approved a slash in price per square kilometre from N30, 000 to N20, 000 in the spirit of the yuletide.

He noted that by the slash in price, those who purchase a plot or more at the Dakkada Luxury Estate located along airport road, before January 31, 2022, could save over N16M, but stressed that the offer ends on January 31.

He noted that the Governor had earlier approved a reduction in price per square metre from N40, 000, to N30, 000 and currently N20, 000 in the spirit of Christmas.

According to him, “the Dakkada Luxury Estate is envisioned to be a state-of-the-art community that offers its occupants an opportunity to experience luxury living with a serene environment, guaranteed 24 hours power supply, and a safe and secure environment.

He said the estate would also be equipped with a fully manned and equipped police station, fully equipped and professionally manned health centre, fire safety occasioned by fire sub-station, social amenities, civic centre, church, comprehensive school, and fully functional water treatment plant among others.”

Umo Eno stressed that Dakkada luxury Estate is the first smart estate in the south-south region of Nigeria adding that it will be an automated city within a city.

The Commissioner, who hinted that his visit to the estate was to have first-hand information on the opening of internal roads, expressed satisfaction at the pace of construction work but said that no contractor will be paid until the agreed milestones are met.