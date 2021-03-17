Agricultural economist sees perilous times as food inflation rises to 21.79%
...tasks government to sensitise farmers on FG's grants
The raging insecurity, an exponential increase in the unemployment rate and the recent rise in food inflation signal tough times ahead for Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria. Nigeria’s food inflation jumped to almost 22 percent according to the Consumer Price Index/Inflation data published on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The report, seen…
