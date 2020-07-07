AfDB says Africa’s economy to shrink by 1.7%, as covid 19 bites harder

As the world faces the ravaging impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) has projected a contraction of Africa GDP by 1.7 percent in 2020 dropping from 5.6 percent from january 2020 pre covid-19 projection.

The Africa Development bank in its Revised Africa Economic Outlook noted that while Africa remains the least affected continent with over 400,000 reported cases and 10,000 deaths as at june 2020, NIgeria, Egypt, South Africa, and Algeria pose hotspots to the virus.

Hanan Morsy, Director, ECMR, AfDB, presenting the outlook on Tuesday during a vrtual conference said that as the reopening of the economy could be done in an incremental manner considering transmission risks, by allowing businesses with low-to-medium transmission risks scuh as manufacturing, construction, and retail services to commenced operation.

She stressed that if the virus continues beyond the first half of 2020, there would be a deeper GDP contraction in 2020 of 3.4 percent, down by 7.3 percentage points from the growth projected before the outbreak of COVID–19.

“Governments should refrain from reopening economic and social activity until there are zero or no reported new cases of the infection, though this is likely to take longer and have unberable costs”.

“If there are no rebound, the governmnet can proceed to open to high transmission risk acticities such as hotels, schools, restaurants, sports and entertainment”.

AfDB policy recommendations include ensuring support for vulnerable households with targeted cash transfer and social sfaety net programs, develop policies to keep business afloat by providing targetted subsidies and txa reliefs, ease financial coditions by injecting liquidity, use unconvetional policy tools to support affected sector.

“There is need for the governmnet to assist vulnerable groups, especially women and youth in informality, use active labour market policies to protect worker and their jobs, allocate suffieciient resources to the health sector and devlop emergency plans”.

“Extreme poverty is projected to increase by 2.14-2.84 percent in 2020 and by 2.51-3.63 percent in 2021, covid 19 could oush 49 million into extreme poverty”.

Njuguna Ndung’u, Former Governor of Central Bank of Kenya, in his remark said that as African Nations make efforts to revamp the economy, there is need to develop measures and policies to protect private sector investment.

He said “Easing the lockdown is not sustainable at the long run, but if it must be done, it should be supported with safety nets”.

Speaking further, Ndung’u said that governments should embrace economic diversification, market development across digital space to boost economic growth.

“Africa Nations at this time should come up with regulations to develop and protect the Africa domestic market”.

Details shortly….