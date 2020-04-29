BusinessDay
24 States receive N43.416bn World bank performance-based grant

....as Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, others fail to meet criteria 

by
Fragile states face fiscal storms as FAAC party ends
The   Federal Government   on Wednesday announced the disbursement   of N43.416 billion  (USD120.6   million)   as   performance-based   grant   to   24 States under the performance-based grant component of the World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability   and   Sustainability   (SFTAS)   Programme.

Zainab Ahmed, Minister   of   Finance,   Budget   and   National   Planning, explained that the disbursement was on the basis of the results achieved in 2018 under the performance-based grant component of the World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability   and   Sustainability   (SFTAS) Programme-for-Results which   is wholly-financed with a loan amount of USD750 million from the International Development Association (IDA), a member of the World Bank Group.

The 24 beneficiary states which  met the eligibility criteria are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu,Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna,  Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Ogun,Oyo, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe States.

“The disbursement followed the participation of the 24 eligible States in the recent Annual Performance Assessment (APA) carried out by the Office of the Auditor   General   for   the   Federation   (OAuGF)   as   the   Independent   Verification Agent (IVA) in collaboration with a third party firm, JK Consulting Limited and the SFTAS Programme Coordination Unit (PCU),” Ahmed said in a statement signed by Hassan Dodo, the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations.

The SFTAS Programme was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria with the concessional loan of USD750 million to support States through the provision of performance-based grants to States to the tune of $700 million, and technical assistance in the sum of $50 million to enhance their   capacity   to   achieve   the   Disbursement   Linked   Indicators   (DLIs), which is the programme results.

As contained in the statement, the DLIs are derived from the country’s   22-Point   Fiscal   Sustainability   Plan   and   the   14   Open   Government Partnership   (OGP)   commitments   aimed   at   strengthening   fiscal transparency,accountability and sustainability across all States of the Federation.

The minister further said that the eligibility criteria for states include; an  online publication of the approved annual budget and audited financial statement for the previous year; improved   financial   reporting   and   budget   reliability;   increased   openness   and citizens’   engagement   in   the   budget   process.

Others are  improved   cash   management   and reduced   revenue   leakages   through   implementation   of   State   Treasury   Single Account   (TSA);   strengthened   Internally   Generated   Revenue   (IGR)   collection; biometric   registration   and   Bank   Verification   Number   (BVN)   used   to   reduce payroll   fraud;  improved   procurement   practices   for   increased transparency   and   value  for   money;   strengthened   public   debt   management   and fiscal responsibility framework; improved clearance/reduction of stock of domestic expenditure arrears and improved debt sustainability.

 She   reiterated   that   the   World   Bank-assisted   SFTAS   Programme   is principally   to   strengthen   fiscal   management   at   the   State   level

inorder to  ensure effective mobilization and utilization of financial resources to the benefit of their citizens in a transparent, accountable and sustainable manner, thereby reducing fiscal risks and encouraging a common set of fiscal behaviours.

“The SFTAS programme couldn’t have come at a better time than now given the dwindling government revenue occasioned by oil price volatility coupled with the current impact of COVID-19 which has further intensified the need for improved practices in fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability as enunciated in the SFTAS ideals”, Ahmed noted.

 States which were declared ineligible for 2018 failed to publish their annual budgets and audited financial statements online within the time frame as stipulated by the SFTAS Programme Operation Manual (POM).

The 12 States that missed out on the 2018 grants having failed to meet the Eligibility Criteria are;  Akwa Ibom, Anambra,Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers and Zamfara States.

However, the SFTAS Programme accommodates different starting points,   hence   the   12   States   can   still   participate   in   the   2019,2020   and   2021 respective performance years by meeting the EC and DLIs in the said years.

“The total sum of (N43,416,000,000.00)  USD120.6 Million has  thus far been disbursed  to  the  qualified  24  States  based  on  their  performance.

Kaduna  State achieved  the   highest   number   of   results   (nine)   and   got   the   highest   share   with N3,960,000,000.00,   while   Katsina   and   Benue   got   the   lowest   amount   of N540,000,000.00 each”.

 

Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja.

 

