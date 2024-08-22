Tinubu to swear in Kekere- Ekun, Nigeria’s 2nd female CJN, Friday 

President Tinubu will on Friday swear in Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as Nigeria’s new Chief Justice

Kekere- Ekun will succeed Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired from service as the Chief Justice of the Federation,

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the event will take place at the State House Council Chambers on Friday.

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will be the Second Nigeria female jurist to serve as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, after Mariam Mukhtar, who was the CJN between July 2012 and November, 2014.

The 66 year old lawyer born on the 7th of May, 1958, in London

She obtained her LL. B in 1980 from the University of Lagos and LL.M from the London School of Economic and Political Science in November 1983.

She was called to the Nigerian Bar on 10th July 1981, after graduating from the Nigeria law School

From 1985 to 1989 she was in private practise, before she joined the Lagos state judiciary as Senior Magistrate Grade II, in December 1989. She was appointed a Judge of the High Court of Lagos State on July 19, 1996, and also served as Chairman Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja, Lagos from November 1996 to May 1999.

Kekere-Ekun was elevated to the Court of Appeal on 22nd September 2004 where she served in various Divisions of the Court and as presiding Justice of two Divisions of the Court (Makurdi & Akure).

She later joined the Supreme Court of Nigeria as the 5th female Justice of the Court and was sworn-in on Monday 8 July 2013.

In 2020, the new CJN was on the seven panel of jurists, that sacked Emeka Ihedioha, of the Peoples Democratic Party and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress APC, who originally came fourth in the election as winner of the Imo state Governorship election

In his reaction, Ihedioha described the verdict as “unfair, unjust” adding that “ the judgement did “not reflect the voting that took place during the elections”,

He however said he would respect the judgement.

The new CJN was appointed on the 22 of August, following the retirement of Olukayode Ariwoola.

President Bola Tinubu had on Thursday , congratulated Olukayode Ariwoola, as he retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria after a successful public service career.

Ariwoola had served as Justice of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos divisions before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2011.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2022 and had also served the nation in diverse capacities as a judicial officer.

President Tinubu commended the eminent jurist for his services to the nation, noting his impactful leadership of the judiciary and his efforts in enriching Nigerian jurisprudence, as well as in strengthening the fibre of the law.

The President thanks Justice Ariwoola and wishes him the very best for the future.

End



ReplyReply allForward

You can’t react with an emoji to this message