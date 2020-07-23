Reps ask FG to reinstate sacked NSITF management

The House of Representatives has urged the President through the office of Secretary to the Federal Government to reinstate the suspended Management and Executive Committee Members of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The lower chamber asked the presidency to ensure that due process is observed in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act, and the Circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/l.S.3/T/163) titled Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments.

The House also urged the Minister of Power to review disciplinary action against the Chief Executives of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Need to Investigate the Arbitrary Breach of Presidential Directives on the Suspension of Top Management and Executive Committee Members of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) during plenary on Thursday.

The report laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo)

declared that the procedure leading to the Suspension of the under listed o

Officials of NSITF and the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) are in breach of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act, and the Circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/l.S.3/T/163) titled Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments.

Meanwhile, the House stepped down the report of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that investigated financial malfeasance in the Commission for the inability of the Committee to make copies of the report available to members.