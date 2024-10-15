Nigerians back in darkness as national grid collapses again barely 24 hours 

national grid

Nigerians have been plunged back into darkness as the national grid collapsed again on Tuesday morning barely 24 hours earlier after failing on Monday evening.

Data obtained from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org), revealed that the grid recorded an unprecedented zero Megawatts (MW) as of 9:30 am Tuesday after improving to over 100 MW overnight.

Some electricity distribution companies have confirmed this development on their various accounts on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dear Esteemed Customer, please be informed that we experienced another system outage today 15/10/24 @ 09:17hrs affecting supply within our network,” said Ikeja Electric on X.

The DisCo stated that restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders, “Kindly bear with us.” the DisCo said.

Eko DisCo also stated: “Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 09:17hrs which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored.”

Data gleaned showed that all 22 generation companies (GenCos) are down as at the time of this report and this collapse marks the seventh grid disturbance in 2024, adding to challenges that have long plagued Nigeria’s power sector.

