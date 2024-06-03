FG calls emergency meeting with labour leaders on Tuesday

As part of efforts to put an end to the ongoing strike by organized labour, the Federal Government, through the National Salaries, Wages, and Income Commission, has extended an invitation to the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

However, it remains unclear if the labour leaders will attend the meeting.

Reports indicate that some unions have shut down their workplaces in compliance with the directive to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike. On Friday, organized labour announced the strike would commence at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024, due to the Federal Government’s refusal to raise the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

“The strike will begin at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024,” said NLC President Joe Ajaero. In a joint statement, Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, expressed their disappointment over the government’s failure to finalize and pass a new National Minimum Wage Act. They also demanded the reversal of the electricity tariff increase to N65/kWh.

The unions had given a deadline of May 31, 2024, for negotiations on the new minimum wage. However, talks broke down on Tuesday after both parties presented their offers.

The government increased its initial offer from N57,000 to N60,000, which labour rejected. Labour, in turn, lowered their demand from N497,000 to N494,000.