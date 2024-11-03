Any product cheaper than Dangote petrol is substandard – Dangote

….We’re selling petrol at N990/litre for trucks

The Dangote Refinery has issued a statement asserting that any claims of cheaper Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices than theirs likely indicate the importation of substandard products.

This response comes amid ongoing allegations from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Petroleum Tanker Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) that they can import PMS at lower prices than those set by the refinery.

In a press release, Anthony Chiejina, group chief branding and communications officer, emphasised that Dangote’s pricing is benchmarked against international market rates.

He expressed concern that lower-priced imports could compromise both public health and vehicle integrity.

“If anyone claims they can land PMS at a price cheaper than what we are selling, then they are importing substandard products and conniving with international traders to dump low-quality products into the country,” he stated.

Chiejina highlighted the lack of adequate regulatory oversight, noting that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) currently lacks the laboratory facilities necessary to test the quality of imported fuel, leaving consumers vulnerable.

“Post deregulation, NNPC set the pace by selling PMS to domestic marketers at N971 per litre for sale into ships and at N990 for sale into trucks. This set the benchmark for our pricing, and we have even gone lower to sell at N960 per litre for sale into ships while maintaining N990 per litre for sale into trucks,” Chiejina said.

Chiejina noted that these prices were established even without clarity on the exchange rate for crude oil purchases, showcasing the refinery’s commitment to providing affordable and high-quality fuel.

The statement also raised alarms about an international trading company that has reportedly rented a depot near the Dangote Refinery, purportedly to blend substandard products for market competition.

Chiejina warned that this practice could undermine the growth of Nigeria’s domestic refining industry and called for protective measures similar to those employed in other countries to safeguard local industries.

Chiejina urged the public to disregard what he termed “deliberate disinformation” from those who would prefer Nigeria to remain dependent on imported fuel.

He concluded by reaffirming the refinery’s dedication to supporting Nigeria’s economy through the promotion of domestic refining and job creation.

