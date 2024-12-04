Tinubu returns to Nigeria from France, South Africa trips

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has returned home after completing trips to France and South Africa. He arrived in Abuja on an Airbus A330 at 9:10 pm, marking the end of his 33rd foreign trip since taking office 18 months ago.

During his visit to France from November 27 to December 1, 2024, Tinubu met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais des Elysée in Paris. The two leaders signed important agreements focusing on developing critical infrastructure and ensuring long-term agricultural and food security.

The trip also included some significant business developments. The United Bank for Africa Group Chairman Tony Elumelu and French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry Antoine Armand signed an agreement for the bank to start operations in Paris. Additionally, Zenith Bank launched its services in France during this visit.

On December 2, Tinubu travelled to South Africa, where he co-chaired the 11th Bi-National Commission with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town. At the event’s opening, Tinubu emphasized the importance of Nigeria and South Africa working together for the benefit of the African continent.

Upon returning to Nigeria, Tinubu was greeted at the airport by key government officials, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

To date, President Tinubu has spent 139 days abroad, visited 17 countries, and logged approximately 304 flight hours since taking office.

