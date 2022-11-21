Yuletide: Montblanc Boutique Nigeria offers opportunity for corporate gifts

As the holiday season approaches, organisations should be intentional about corporate gifting.

While it may come in different forms, the importance of corporate gifting cannot be overemphasized as well-timed gifts can let clients know that their business is valued and also influence a feeling of reciprocity and trust.

Corporate gifting is a key organisational culture to be held very dear, especially during the yuletide, and this could range from gifting the most exotic leather goods to elegant timepieces.

This holiday season, gift guide will help managers redefine corporate gifting. Some shops in Nigeria such as Montblanc boutique, Lekki Mall, Lagos offer a collection of the world’s best writing instruments, leather goods, watches, accessories and new technologies made from the rarest materials and exceptional craftsmanship.

LeGrand Fountain Pen: The MeisterstückAround the World in 80 Days collection is inspired by the famous adventure novel by Jules Vernes. The Le Grand Fountain Pen in blue precious resin draws on the first part of the journey. The writing instrument is finished with a hand-crafted 14K rhodium-coated nib garnished with the hot air balloon and the start & end date of the adventurous journey.

StarWalker Precious Resin Ballpoint Pen: The collection’s new design celebrates the immense emotion, described by all space travellers, of seeing our blue planet floating in the vast expanse of space. The StarWalker emblem technology features a blue translucent dome beneath the Montblanc emblem, reminiscent of the Earth emerging above the lunar horizon. The StarWalkerDoué comes with a platinum-coated cap and fittings and a black precious resin barrel.

Montblanc Extreme 3.0 backpack with M LOCK 4810 buckle

Versatile and dynamic, this backpack has been designed to offer a trendy look without compromising functionality and practicality. The embossed full-grain bovine leather with the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 motif lends a distinctive style, as well as the M LOCK 4810 buckle that comes from the climbing world. This Backpack is a comfortable companion for young urban explorers intensely living their daily life, thanks to a padded compartment for laptops up to 13″, several pockets and two writing instrument loops.

Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Thin Document Case:

A contemporary bag designed to offer functionality and practicality to the modern city dweller. The embossed full-grain bovine leather with the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 motif lends an unmistakable style, as well as the black metal fittings. It is a daily match for any kind of meeting, providing internal space for A4-sized documents, writing instruments and other essentials thanks to a zipped pocket and two pen loops.

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere:

Celebrating the 160th anniversary of Minerva, the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere honours the heroes of mountain climbing with a professional-grade, innovative timepiece. Built for those who travel the world in their perpetual quest for exploration, it expresses respect for true mountaineers as it is dedicated to the Seven Summits Challenge – the holy grail of climbers. The combination of materials such as steel and ceramic underlines the high quality and exclusiveness of this timepiece.

Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones x MontblancUltraBlack Edition

As part of the MontblancUltraBlack collection, these limited-edition Montblanc MB 01 headphones showcase the new Montblanc pattern, which is embossed on the headphones’ ear cups. The combination of the black-on-black pattern with the black-coloured aluminium parts gives these headphones a sleek modern look while keeping the Montblanc elegance. The Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones are an answer to clients’ growing expectation of comfortable companions for longer meeting days, sound quality and haptic experience. Their combination of leather, comfortable cushions and contemporary headphone technology enable audiences to master a full day of calls, relax while listening to their favourite tunes or focus with Active Noise Cancellation.

Montblanc Augmented Paper x MontblancUltraBlack Edition:

As part of the MontblancUltraBlack collection, this limited-edition Augmented Paper showcases the new Montblanc pattern, which is embossed on the leather cover. The black-on-black pattern combined with the modern zipper design gives this Augmented Paper a sleek modern look while keeping the Montblanc elegance.

Rectangular Sunglasses with Black Metal Frame

These sunglasses in a rectangular style have a black-coloured metal frame and grey-coloured lenses. They are characterized by a mono-bridge structure and temple design inspired by the Meisterstück nib. The sunglasses have the Montblanc logo lasered on the left lens and a transparent end tip to increase comfort.

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Cufflinks Black

The Montblanc 1858 Geosphere cufflinks are a reflection of their time. The central detailing creates a piece revealing the geography of the north and south hemispheres. The Montblanc 1858 Geosphere collection pays tribute to the design of the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere watch collection.

cardholder

The Montblanc Extreme 3.0 card holder features 6 credit card slots and an additional open pocket. The embossed full-grain bovine leather with the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 motif lends an unmistakable style, as well as the black metal fittings. Thanks to its ring, you can attach the cardholder to a hook or to a neck strap to have all your needs at hand.