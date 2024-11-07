Youth culture, creativity on spotlight at future awards Africa 2024

‘The Future Awards Africa’ (TFAA), will spotlight African youth culture and creativity, organiser of the award has said. The award for 2024 edition is scheduled for November 10.

TFAA, now in its 18th edition, themed ‘Celebrating the Great and Daring,’ is focused on honouring young African change-makers who have made significant contributions across various sectors.

Ayodeji Razaq, executive director, The Future Awards Africa, said that the awards is dedicated to young African excellence, According to him, this edition will recognise the great and daring spirit that defines the youth of Africa.

“We have dedicated immense effort and passion into making this year’s edition of The Future Awards Africa a truly grand celebration of the remarkable achievements of our impressive nominees,” Razaq said.

Razaq said that the overwhelming energy and excitement witnessed online and within communities highlights the significance the awards hold for young Africans. “We are committed to delivering a memorable experience that aligns perfectly with TFAA’s rich history of celebrating the very best of African youth culture and creativity.”

He said that the award is supported by corporate organisations that share its vision of deepening African youth culture. “As the countdown to November 10 begins, anticipation builds for a night that will spotlight exceptional individuals shaping Africa’s future in remarkable ways,” Razaq said.

