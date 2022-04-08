Westgate launches ICT Hub in Uyo Akwa Ibom

Westgate Technologies has extended its footprint to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital with the unveiling of an ultra-modern state-of-the-art multi-million naira information communication technology (ICT) hub to further advance its quest to expose more Nigerians to technology innovation.

The grand opening took place recently in Uyo City, Akwa Ibom State.

The ICT giant is a wholesale and retail company which deals on laptops, printers, mobile phones and other accessories with a host of partners such as Canon, HP, Brother, Dell, Asus, Lenovo..

Speaking shortly after the unveiling of the hub, the Managing Director of Westgate, Ijeoma Ezeudu in a statement described the company as a one stop IT retail store poised to provide all products and services at an affordable rate to customers.

Ezeudu noted that the company would provide after sales services to customers which no other shop in the state offers adding that the company’s goal was to ensure that customers get value for their money.

She further noted that with the siting of Westgate in Uyo, vendors do not need to travel down to Lagos to buy products as the company(Westgate) buys directly from manufacturers.

According to her, “what we are bringing to Uyo is better service, quality products and better services. The world is going digital, our products are affordable because we buy directly from manufacturers and people in Uyo do not need to travel down to Lagos for their computers, printers, Phones etc. We have cut off that cost of logistics for ourselves.

“This is our 17 years in operation, and despite the challenges in the economy, people still patronize us because we give value to your money. We offer after sales support which a lot of stores do not offer. We cannot come to Uyo and fail”, she said.

Speaking, the Executive Director, Westgate Technologies, Victor Azubuike Joseph said, “we have remained focused and resilient in our cause to be beyond technology, becoming and remaining a one stop IT retail Company you need, serving the needs of the Nigerian consumers.

“Because of such resilience, it is with joy and much enthusiasm that I along with the MD and all my loving and supportive colleagues announce to you all in this venue the reach of another milestone in the history of Westgate, The grand opening Of Westgate Ict Hub In Uyo.”

Enumerating the gains customers are bound to benefit, he said they will have the opportunity to purchase genuine products at an affordable cost, an after sales support and Employment opportunity for the locals.

Also, the Trade Marketing Manager of HP in Central Africa, Jenny Ani explained that Westgate is the authorized distributor of HP adding that HP can offer support service of its products through Westgate technologies.

“Westgate is a provider of quality products. If a customer has any issue with an HP product, he/she can come to Westgate stores to get support services.” Ani added.

Furthermore, the representative of CANON, one of the partners of Westgate, Omodia Omotayo said Westgate is an authorized centre for Canon which is mainly for imaging and printing.

She said, “Canon products are good and durable and have a warranty. If there is any issue, the customer can always come to Westgate for support service; it is an authorized centre to offer such services.”