We see tremendous potential in Nigeria’s retail space – Swarovski

Swarovski and Polo Limited executives at the unveiling of the new outlet at The Palms Mall, Lekki, Lagos, recently.

With three outlets across Nigeria within a short period, Swarovski, a 129-year-old global jewelry and accessories brand, is fast increasing its footprint in the country’s retail space.

The Nigerian feat, which is furthering its African expansion drive, according to the leading producer of precision-cut crystals for fashion and jewelry, is mainly because of the tremendous potential the brand sees in the country’s retail space, fueled by growing middle-class population.

The feat, according to Swarovski, is possible because of the commitment of Polo Limited, the official retail partner for its products in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the latest outlet at The Palms Shopping Mall in Lekki, Lagos, Jonathan Paul Minter, regional sales manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, explained that Nigeria represents a key market in Swarovski’s expansion strategy, particularly within Africa, while commending the resilience of the market among its peers in the sub-Saharan Africa region

“We see tremendous potential in Nigeria’s growing middle and upper class, who have an increasing appetite for luxury goods,” he remarked.

“Our focus is to establish Swarovski as a leading brand in Nigeria by combining our global heritage with localised marketing and product offerings.”

With Africa and Nigeria in particular, being vital to Swarovski’s vision for long-term growth in luxury markets, the regional sales manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, expressed the company’s commitment to understanding the cultural nuances and preferences of Nigerian consumers, which includes; offering products that resonate with local tastes, such as statement jewelry pieces, while also ensuring accessibility through its expanding retail presence.

Speaking on Swarovski’s latest collections unveiled as part of the launch, Nicole Moorvan, customer experience & visual merchandising expert, Sub-Saharan Africa, Swarovski, explained that the latest collections focus on blending timeless elegance with modern trends, such as the rise in popularity of versatile, everyday luxury pieces.

“In Nigeria, we have noticed a preference for bold, expressive designs, and our newest collections reflect this with pieces that make a statement while still maintaining the quality and craftsmanship Swarovski is known for,” she said.

Sustainability, according to her, is at the core of Swarovski’s operations globally. “We are committed to responsible sourcing of materials and ethical production practices. In Nigeria, we are exploring partnerships that align with these values and contribute positively to the local environment and communities,” she noted.

On his part, Olamoniso Nduka, head of business operations, Polo Limited, retailers of Swarovski products in the country, noted that the stores in Nigeria have performed exceptionally well, with strong sales in both classic and contemporary jewelry lines.

“We have observed that Nigerian consumers value both quality and uniqueness, leading to a preference for pieces that stand out. We also see a growing interest in sustainable luxury, which is influencing purchasing decisions,” he noted.

Beyond the physical outlets, Chika Nnadozie, Head of Marketing, Polo Limited, noted that there is an e-commerce team that guarantees a smooth and seamless online shopping experience.

“Our newly improved website offers easy access to all our collections. This effort is complemented by targeted digital marketing and collaborations with indigenous influencers, enhancing the experience of our physical stores and ensuring customers can shop effortlessly, anytime, and anywhere,” she said.

The team also noted that Swarovski will address Nigeria’s economic fluctuations by working closely with the global supply chain to optimize costs and mitigate currency fluctuations. “We will implement localized pricing strategies, adjusting prices based on market trends while ensuring affordability without compromising on quality,” the team assured.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of two new brand ambassadors: Enioluwa Prince Adeoluwa, a Nigerian digital artist, actor, commercial model and influencer as well as Efeilomo Michelle Irele, Nigerian actress and model, as the new king and queen of the Swarovski Nigeria brand.

It was also graced by other ambassadors of the brand including; Erica Nlewedim, Tsakute Jonah ‘Saskay’, Angel Obasi and Ify Okoye.