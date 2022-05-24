Vitae London Investment eyes Nigeria’s market

A global brand that deals in topnotch watch and accessories in over 40 countries, Vitae London Investment, has commenced preliminary moves to have a strong presence in Nigeria, African largest market with long term plan of seeking quotation on a securities market.

The Company’s founder, William Adoasi who addressed some members of business community in Lagos recently, perhaps, the first in the series, explained that the $40 billion London-based watch and accessories brand, specialized in selling high quality products at affordable prices.

According to him, the global brand with a huge market in the United States and United Kingdom has been endorsed by many celebrities and thought leaders, including Richard Branson, a famous British billionaire, Adekunle Gold and the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Ado.

Read also: APCON moves against unethical online advertising

Ghanaian -British Adoasi explained that apart from Nigeria’s niche market, particularly with high population of millennials and generation Z, Vitae London’s presence in Nigeria would bring many values, including job opportunities and social good.

“We shall create pathways to employment, especially through marketing, logistics, sales and accounting and train young people. We shall expand to underserved communities in Nigeria, partner with local charity to understand local needs and create virtuous cycle of a brand selling in Nigeria, supporting Nigerians.

We shall expand our focus in Nigeria through corporate partnerships, retail partnerships, e-Commerce, and celebrity capsule collection. We have always placed premium on social impact through our intervention in education of less privilege in Sub-Saharan Africa”, said Adoasi.

Corroborating him, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer , Professional Stockbrokers, Adedapo Adekoje, explained that market research revealed that Vitae London’s presence in Nigeria would enhance the company’s marketing drive as Nigeria remains a significant investment destination in Africa.

Details of the Company’s plan to embark on capital raise as preparatory to listing on a securities exchange in Nigeria are still under the wraps.