US hails media for advancing democracy in West Africa

The United States of America last weekend applauded the media in West Africa sub-region for its critical role in advancing democracy.

Kevin Brosnahan, Press Attache, U.S. Embassy Ghana, gave the commendation in Accra, during his remarks at the 2023 West Africa Media Excellence Conference (WAMECA).

Read also: Niger’s nightmare threatens democracy in West Africa

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference with the theme: “Media and Democracy” is organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa.

Brosnahan acknowledged the crucial role that journalists were playing to question the authorities.

“In the US, press freedom is essential and democracy and the media are very important to us.

“If we are to choose between a government without the newspaper or the newspaper without a government; I think I will prefer the latter. We appreciate the critical role that the fourth estate of the realm is playing to protect and promote democracy. We urge you to take this role seriously. You have the freedom to question the authorities, report human rights violations.

“Only journalists can inform the public with facts and without bias. It is the media that helps the public to understand voting procedure and issues during elections,” he said.

Read also: Democracy’s survival: Africa’s path forward

The US official also lauded how the media had helped to influence and shape democracy as well as efforts at curbing corruption in the region and beyond.