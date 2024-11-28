Ubuntu-inspired works earn 2 Nigerians victory in BIC Art competition

L-R: Patrick Bello - Trade Marketing Manager BIC Nigeri;, Adeyemi Ojo - Business Development Manager BIC Nigeria; Joshua Makinde - Art Master Africa competition National winner; Joseph Akpan - Art Master Africa competition Regional winner; and Anthony Amahwe - General Manager BIC Nigeria at the BIC Art Master Africa competition finale event recently in Lagos.

BIC, a player in stationery, lighters, and shavers, has honoured the regional and national winners in the sixth edition of its flagship ballpoint pen art competition, Art Master Africa. The competition was launched earlier this year and it called on creatives to depict their interpretation of Ubuntu (or One Africa), this year’s competition’s theme, using the iconic BIC ballpoint pen.

This year, the event held in partnership with Alliance Francaise, Lagos hosted numerous local artists, government stakeholders and members of the Nigerian art community. At the end of the event, Nigerian artist – Joseph Akpan was awarded the title of regional winner for his inspiring piece, themed Stronger Together, while Joshua Makinde emerged as the national winner with his artwork, Ayodeji. These exceptional creations, along with other finalists’ works, beautifully interpret the philosophy of Ubuntu, underscoring Africa’s interdependence and cultural resilience.

Art Master Africa selected three regional winners and six national winners across the continent. The top regional winner received a grand cash prize of $ 2,000, an exclusive feature in the Art Master Africa Metaverse Gallery, and an opportunity for inclusion in BIC’s global Art Collection. The second and third-place winners were awarded $ 1,000 and $ 500 respectively. Each national winner, including Nigeria’s Joshua Makinde, received $ 500 in recognition of their outstanding talent and creativity.

Commenting on the occasion, Gregory Alibaux, Marketing Director for BIC Middle East and Africa and Art Master Africa’s custodian, in a statement said: “We are proud of running Art Master Africa for the sixth year in a row. The competition has come a long way, starting in South Africa in 2017 and expanding into the wider region. It has brought to life phenomenal talent from across the region and it is a testament to our commitment to unleashing creativity using writing tools and living up to our vision of bringing simplicity and joy to everyday life through our products”.

The Regional winner, Joseph Akpan enthused, said: “I am truly honored to be recognized as the regional winner of the Art Master Africa competition. This year’s theme, Ubuntu, holds deep meaning for me, as it speaks to the power of unity and community in Africa. My artwork, Stronger Together, reflects this idea of collective strength, and I am proud that it resonates with others”.

