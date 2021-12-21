Turn-table end-0f-year countdown comes to Triller

The TurnTable End-of-Year Countdown has begun and fans can look forward to following it live on AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform, Triller. Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds.

Nigeria’s top 20 songs for the year will be streaming live on 23rd December at 19h00 WAT and will be presented in collaboration with TurnTable Charts and Clout Africa. The show will be hosted by Blessing “BiBi” Oreunomhe – with support from Roviel – so users can look forward to a high-energy experience.

In the run-up to the countdown, Triller will also be featuring an End-of-Year Roundtable, an industry forum that will review the country’s Top 20 songs of the year and report on everything that’s been happening on the Nigerian music scene in 2021. The RoundTable will feature some of the biggest names in Nigerian music, including Chuka Obi, Fawehinmi “Foza” Oyinkansola, Daniel Owolabi, Titi Adesanya, Adeayo Adebiyi, Ini Baderinwa, Edwin Okolo, and Kolapo Oladapo.

Both the Roundtable and the Countdown will be featured prominently on the social media platforms of Triller, TurnTable Charts and Clout Africa, so fans will be able to view additional content and engage with one another as the countdown happens.

“This is a first-of-its-kind aggregate countdown of Nigeria’s most popular music,” says Joel Houenou, Triller’s Africa Strategic Partnership Director in a statement. “Together with our partners, we’re blazing a new trail and presenting a rich, multifaceted experience of the Nigerian music scene.”

“We are excited to be bringing the end of the year countdown and roundtable to Triller’s global audience and telling an Afrobeats story like never before,” says Ayomide Oriowo, TurnTable Charts’ co-Founder and Head of Media. “This is something that has never been done before, the top songs in Nigeria across all major platforms of music activity – and I can’t wait for everyone to see what TTC, Triller and Clout Africa have put together” , he said in the statement.

The partnership with TurnTable Charts and Clout Africa is just another example of how Triller has been making waves since it launched in Africa.