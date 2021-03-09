Trophy Lager celebrates female Nollywood veterans to mark IWD

Trophy Lager, a product of International Breweries Plc has celebrated two female Nollywood veterans—Idowu Philips, popularly known as ‘Iya Rainbow’ and Lanre Hassan Adesina, known as ‘Iya Awero’ to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

Bamise Oyegbami, marketing manager of Trophy, who spoke at the event held in Lagos recently, said the brand is synonymous with honouring people, who have excelled in their life endeavours.

“It doesn’t matter if such an individual is a known face like our veterans who are being celebrated today or an average person out there; as long as you are striving to be better, Trophy is out to celebrate you with the ‘Waa Gbayi Experience’,” Oyegbami said.

Aanu Oyewole, brand manager of Trophy Lager, said the ‘Waa Gbayi Experience’ was Trophy’s way of extolling the values of its teeming consumers, who are committed to doing the right thing in the society.

“We are fulfilled to have been able to do this for our Nollywood legends who double as mothers, accomplished career women, and septuagenarians, but we have only just started. Trophy is set to do more with the Waa Gbayi Experience, so we urge our consumers to participate in the campaign by sharing a video of themselves chanting their panegyric and tagging Trophy Lager Nigeria on social media,” Oyewole said.

In her response, Iya Rainbow appreciated the beer brand, stating that she was overwhelmed by how far Trophy went to honour her. “I am indeed humbled by Trophy and International Breweries’ show of love.”

On her part, Iya Awero described the Waa Gbayi Experience as “one of a kind,” adding that she was elated and truly grateful to Trophy for deeming it fit to acknowledge her modest contributions to the film industry.

Trophy Waa Gbayi Experience is open to Nigerians who are 18 years and over.