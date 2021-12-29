Triller launches exciting series ‘My Day with Triller’ for fans

Triller, AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform, has launched an exciting new series that gives fans an intimate glimpse into the lives of some of Africa’s fastest-rising and most popular creatives. Each episode of the new series, My Day with Triller opens a door onto the personality’s life over a 24-hour period, offering never-before-seen unedited footage and off-the-cuff commentary showing them doing what they do best.

The first episode featured producer, singer, songwriter and sound engineering powerhouse, Dunnie, whose infectious style combines distinctive melodies, ad-libs and ethereal hums, a statement said. “Over the past year alone, Dunnie has collaborated with names like Oxlade, Busiswa, Shontelle, Focalistic and Gemini Major as both producer and an artist, and this episode showed her and her crew working and vibing together in the studio”.

Episode two featured rising star singer and Instagram sensation, Hitboy Kelz, who’s just dropped his latest song, Ebere, a collaboration with Buju, who over the last year has gone from being a viral sensation to one of Nigeria’s young music stars pushing afro-fusion to new heights. An inspiring and deeply personal anthem, it’s been called a blend of miracle and magic in his trademark easy-flow pop music. Episode three featured Praiz, the Nigerian multi award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and producer.

Each episode is approx 15 minutes in duration and will first air on Triller TV and will then be posted to the brand new Triller Africa YouTube channel the following day, the statement further said.

“My Day With Triller! gives followers a chance to see their favourite creatives up close and personal in a brand-new way” says Joel Houenou, Triller’s Africa Strategic Partnership Director in the statement. “And while each episode will follow the same general format, each guest will paint a unique picture of a day in their lives – as it happens.”

Viewers will get a unique window into the homes and routines of their favourite musicians, influencers and general Triller content creators. They will showcase what ‘work’ means to them, whether that’s producing a new hit song, working on a movie set, shooting a music video, going through a creative brainstorming session, rocking the latest Instagram content, or attending a rehearsal. And, as life is never all work and no play, viewers will get to see what they do for fun on a typical day, which may include a workout session at the gym, hanging out with friends, relaxing at home with family or even an unusual pastime, like maybe … base jumping!

My Day with Triller! is just another example of how Triller is making waves since it launched in Africa.

“We’re empowering Africa’s hottest and most original creatives by giving them a global platform to showcase their work as well as a way to connect with other creatives and leading brands,” says Joel. “By harnessing individual and collective creativity, Triller is becoming a change agent; a vehicle for a new era in music, arts and culture.”

Triller’s call to action in everything that it does is Create. Connect. Share. Through the power of music and by re-defining online content, it is setting out to provide a channel through which people from very different social and cultural backgrounds can find their true paths and speak out in their own voices.