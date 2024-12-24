Toyota commits to investing in quality customer service delivering value chain

…Joins top 50 brands in Nigeria

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited’s investment in improving the customer service delivery value chain is yielding results as the automaker continues to grow the nation’s automotive industry.

This comes as the leading automaker recently emerged as one of the top 50 brands in Nigeria alongside Dangote Industries Limited, MTN Nigeria and Access Bank, among other high-flying brands.

Kunle Ade-Ojo, managing director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, described the latest recognition as a remarkable achievement and lauded all stakeholders for contributing to the company’s success

“Our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service is fundamental to our operations, evident in our state-of-the-art Toyota workshops including the latest in Isolo and our extensive network of dealers and service centres across Nigeria.

“This achievement reflects the trust and support of our valued customers, dedicated dealers and employees. It is a testament to the collective effort of all who have contributed to our success,” Ade-Ojo said.

According to him, Toyota’s local assembly plant supports economic development and provides job opportunities for young Nigerians.

“We take pride in training our internationally certified technicians to ensure professional handling of customers’ vehicles with attention to detail. Our diverse range of vehicle offerings and accessibility to genuine spare parts helps to meet the varied preferences and needs of our customers while the annual Toyota Motor Show enhances customer engagement by offering the platform for customers to experience our range of Toyota models firsthand,” he explained.

He assured that Toyota will continue to drive innovation and uphold the highest standards.

The Top 50 Brands Nigeria is an annual brand evaluation that has become a key reference point for corporate performance in the Country.

Taiwo Oluboyede, CEO of the Top 50 Brands Nigeria, said while unveiling the winners of this year’s award, that the 2024 edition highlighted the brands that have successfully navigated the challenges of the Nigerian market, particularly in the past year.

He said the year has been surrounded by many uncertainties including the high cost of doing business but brands like Toyota have remained resilient and popular among consumers.

“This exercise rates brands on their ability to meet consumer expectations, offering an independent opinion on how these brands resonate with the market,” the organising firm said.

Share