   
BusinessDay

Tom X holdings appoints Akintayo as chief growth officer

Ayomikun Akintayo
Ayomikun Akintayo, the chief growth officer (CGO) of Tom X holdings.

Tom X Holding, a financial services group has appointed Ayomikun Akintayo, as the chief growth officer (CGO).

The Harvard executive-trained negotiator will officially begin his new position on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and takes on the task of expanding the business across Africa.

“Ayomikun is a proven senior executive and a strong strategic thinker; it was immediately clear that Ayomikun was the right fit. We’ve known about his work for years, and we know he’ll usher us into a new era,” Tomilayo Akano, the founder and CEO, Tom X holding said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Read also: Fidson Healthcare shows resilience amidst 52% surge in input cost

According to Akano, the announcement is the direct consequence of the company’s commitment to assisting Africa’s efforts to increase financial inclusion. According to Tom X, Ayomikun, a seasoned business executive, will assist the company in expanding and growing in the African market.

Ayomikun, who has a master’s degree in data science management and an executive certificate in negotiation from Harvard Business School, joins the Tom X Holding leadership team with over ten years of business development experience, having led strategy and operations at AFHERI Concept; developed templates for improving processes, and championed the growth of several MSMEs at First Bank of Nigeria.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author