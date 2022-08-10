Tom X holdings appoints Akintayo as chief growth officer

Tom X Holding, a financial services group has appointed Ayomikun Akintayo, as the chief growth officer (CGO).

The Harvard executive-trained negotiator will officially begin his new position on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and takes on the task of expanding the business across Africa.

“Ayomikun is a proven senior executive and a strong strategic thinker; it was immediately clear that Ayomikun was the right fit. We’ve known about his work for years, and we know he’ll usher us into a new era,” Tomilayo Akano, the founder and CEO, Tom X holding said in a statement announcing the appointment.

According to Akano, the announcement is the direct consequence of the company’s commitment to assisting Africa’s efforts to increase financial inclusion. According to Tom X, Ayomikun, a seasoned business executive, will assist the company in expanding and growing in the African market.

Ayomikun, who has a master’s degree in data science management and an executive certificate in negotiation from Harvard Business School, joins the Tom X Holding leadership team with over ten years of business development experience, having led strategy and operations at AFHERI Concept; developed templates for improving processes, and championed the growth of several MSMEs at First Bank of Nigeria.