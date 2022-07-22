Tizeti to ease internet access with solar-powered mast

In a bid to deliver cost-effective and reliable unlimited internet services, Tizeti, a wireless broadband Internet service provider, is widening internet access in Africa with solar-powered masts.

Temitope Osunrinde, vice president, Marketing, Tizeti, stated that the ISP is focused on renewable energy through solar panels to reduce its operating costs, instead of relying on grid electricity or generators. “The firm’s proprietary solar towers help deliver premium internet services to residential, small, and medium enterprises and ensure that the company could bring the internet closer to its customers in those areas”.

In addition, Tizeti will host the second edition of NeXTGEN, its annual conference, which coincides with its 10th anniversary, in order to continue conversations about Africa’s digital environment and highlight the role of digital transformation in empowering more Nigerians.

Themed, ‘The Next Frontier’, the conference which will hold on August 5, 2022, will announce new digital innovations and products; explore new partnerships, and articulate strategies to accelerate Africa’s digitization.

“We started the annual technology conference, Tizeti NeXTGEN, to convene prominent corporate leaders, C-level executives, IT managers, technology startups, and digital thought leaders and discuss services and solutions that can further improve broadband penetration and digital inclusion in West Africa,” Osunrinde said.

Furthermore, Osunrinde revealed that the internet service provider raised $3 million from existing investors in its Series A financing round, bringing its total investment to $5.1 million.

“The firm deployed this funding to upgrade its network infrastructure, improve its customer service, improve its internal processes to keep up with the increasing user data demand and provide a fantastic user experience for its customers,” Osunrinde stated.

To accelerate its efforts toward bridging the digital divide in West Africa, Tizeti further collaborated with several partners, global technology providers, and local players, to ensure that its 50,000+ customers and the 4 million devices are on its network infrastructure.

According to Osunrinde, in ten years, Tizeti has quietly impacted the internet space in Nigeria, and has become the number one fixed internet operator with the largest connected and active subscriber base in West Africa’s biggest economy and has contributed a leading role to tripling internet users in Nigeria from 16 percent when it started operations in 2012 to about 50 percent in 2022.