Three Crowns 2022 Mum of the Year kick-off

Three Crowns milk is set to return with its highly regarded Mum of the Year competition. The annual ‘Mum of the Year’ campaign which began in 2015 has continued to put the spotlight on mothers by recognizing the unique role they play in ensuring a healthy nutrition for the family.

This year’s edition, as with previous years, will be grand and provide three mothers with an enthralling experience. Each of the three winners will be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip for themselves and two family members to Dubai, plus one year’s supply of Three Crowns milk, while others would win consolation prizes, including cash.

“Three Crowns is the first-ever milk brand in Nigeria to acknowledge and care for mothers. Motherhood demands a lot of sacrifices and repaying mums enough may be difficult,” said Gloria Jacobs, the marketing manager, Three Crowns Milk in a statement.

Following the “Mum, we’ve got you” narrative, Three Crowns milk has once again brought back the highly contested ‘Mum of the Year’ platform for people to show appreciation to their mothers with a universe of ‘Appreciation,’ and a good chance to win a trip to Dubai” Jacobs explained.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns,” Jacobs added, “The ‘Mum of the Year’ 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled, which is why we have consolidated on a more robust 2022 edition.”

Jacobs also explained that family and friends only need to follow three simple steps: ‘buy, write and submit’ to participate in the competition. Interested participants are expected to buy Three Crowns of milk worth N2,000, write a short story on why their mums are the best, and why they deserve to be crowned ‘Mum of the Year’, and submit it.

She highlighted that nominations can be made in person or through friends and family, adding that the more you buy and submit, the better your chances of being shortlisted to win.

The write-ups, names, and pictures of nominated mums alongside empty packs of the Three Crowns milk will be submitted at the website or in selected stores. File sizes must be below 1 MB. Allowed file formats are JPG and PNG.

All entries received will be screened while shortlisted contestants will be invited for the grand finale, where they will compete for the top three spots. The finale will be hosted and judged by top Nigerian celebrities and popular fitness coaches.

The Three Crowns Mum of the Year campaign debuted in 2015 with Olamide Olaleye as the winner. Nkechi Brayila won in 2016 and Oluwakemi Longe in 2017.

In commemoration of its 30th anniversary in 2018, Three Crowns raised the bar by awarding the grand prize to three winners: Jennifer OtoGod, Pauline Pambolo Daniel, and Adaobi Okonkwo. They were each rewarded with an all-expense paid vacation to Dubai with two members of their families and a year’s supply of Three Crowns Milk.