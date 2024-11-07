The Hook creative agency reshapes leadership team, unveils new entertainment venture

Lagos-based creative agency, The Hook, has appointed Akinwale Muse as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the launch of a new entertainment-focused subsidiary, HookEnt.

Akinwale, a co-founder and formerly the Business Director of the impact-driven, six-year-old agency, steps into his new leadership role effective November 1, 2024, according to a statement.

This development is coming on the heels of success achieved by the pioneer CEO, Sam Ochonma who recently completed his tenure.

“Ochonma will now lead its new off-shoot, HookEnt as the inaugural CEO. The new company is dedicated to investing in Nigeria’s creative economy, with a focus on developing intellectual property, infrastructure, talent, and content in the entertainment industry”, the statement said.

Additionally, Toheeb Dele-Balogun and Adebayo Owosina, previously Creative Directors, will now serve as Chief Creative Officers, overseeing The Hook’s expanding creative services.

Speaking about this strategic expansion, Adebayo Owosina explained that The Hook is optimistic about the potential within Nigeria and Africa’s entertainment and integrated marketing communications sectors. “Instead of focusing on the challenges often highlighted in the region, we see tremendous opportunity in Nigeria and Africa’s young and rapidly growing populations,” he shared. “With improving governance and structural advancements, there’s a unique chance to drive economic growth through creative industries,” the statement said

Owosina emphasized that this move aligns with The Hook’s long-term vision: “The Hook is designed to be more than just another creative agency, we’re building an African brand with a global presence. Our journey is one of intentional growth.”

Over the past six years, The Hook has collaborated with some of Nigeria’s most prominent companies, including Airtel, Meristem, Fidelity Bank, Leadway, Indomie, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Oando, Lush Hair, Indomie Noodles, Fujifilm, and Enyo Retail. With this new chapter, The Hook is poised to make an even greater impact in the creative and entertainment sectors across Nigeria and beyond.

