Ten teachers set to compete for N6.5m in Maltina Teacher award 2023

Ten finalists out of 1499 teachers competing in the Maltina Teacher of the year award have emerged. They will be competing for the N6.5 million grand price.

The ten finalist teachers were scored highest out of the 172 teachers that made it through to the second phase grading by the panel of judges, following the first phase grading of 1203 teachers that were successful out of the 1499 entries received for the competition.

According to a statement, the top finalists include Gilamdo Yohanna Kwem of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Adamawa; Azuh Chike Emmanuel of Ezemu Girls Grammar School, Delta State; Melvina Kelechi Igboanugo from Roseville Secondary School, Enugu State; Ajibola Temidayo Oluwagbenga from Premiere Academy, Abuja and Daniel Ochonu, from Dutse Model International Secondary School, Jigawa.

Others are Sussan Uchegbu, from Bristow International Academy, Kano; Abubakar Sani Adam from Barewa College, Zaria, Kaduna; Adeola Adedunke Adefemi, from Keke Senior High School, Lagos; Adam Abdulqadir Nda of Model Science College, Niger State and Nwagbo Nnaemeka Christopher, from The Ambassadors College, Ogun State.

Read also: NOSL drives road safety awareness for 40 school children in Lagos

To determine the winner and runners-up for the 9th edition of the competition, the top 10 finalists will undergo a formal interview and assessment with the panel of judges, expounding on their entries to complete the rigorous selection process for the 2023 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Speaking on the emergence of the top 10 finalists, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, commended the panel of judges for their service and dedication to the initiative, wishing all the contestants the best of luck.

In 2015, Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund introduced the Maltina Teacher of the Year, a national competition to identify, honour and reward outstanding teachers in Nigeria.