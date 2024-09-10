Technology, new business models to top discussions at 2024 Advertising forum

Players in advertising will converge on Abuja mid November for the 4th edition of National Advertising Conference with the theme: Navigating the Shifts: Technology, Culture and New Business Models.

The National Advertising Conference is a ground breaking event designed to bring together top professionals, innovators, and thought leaders from the world of advertising.

A statement from Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON said the Conference will kick off with a fireside chat featuring John Momoh, Chairman, Channels Media Group. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a series of interactive break out sessions, panel discussions, and networking sessions that explore the latest trends, tools, and techniques shaping the future of advertising.

Some of the speakers for this year’s conference are: Tayo Aduloju, CEO, Nigeria Economic Summit Group;. Onyeche Elisabeth Agbiti-Douglas, MD, Pd Exerta Services; Seni Adetu, Founder/Group CEO, First Primus West Africa; Funke Adekola, COO, Dentsu-Creative; Emeka Mba, MD, Afiatv among others.