Tech: Marketing expert warns industry players to align or close shop

Stakeholders in the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) and allied industries who are yet to adapt to the present technological revolution have been warned to align or be left behind.

The admonition was predicated on the present innovation witnessed in the various industries as against the old order. The changes have led to new ways of doing things bringing about better results at minimal cost.

Akin Adeoya, a marketing practitioner gave the charge at the Iconic Brands and Legends of Marketing Communications Awards recently in Lagos

Adeoya, whose career traversed the entire marketing mix with exploits in advertising, media, PR, events and advisory, spoke on the theme; “Marketing Communications Practice in the last 40 Years: Between Technological Innovation and Human Creativity”.

According to him, the fundamental changes and innovations in the way marketing communications was practised began since the arrival of GSM technology in 2002, which closely followed by the widespread availability of the Internet largely ported by the mobile phone.

Quoting Baran and Baran, Adeoya said: “Whenever important new media technologies are introduced, they destabilise existing media industries, forcing large scale and often very rapid restructuring”.

Corroborating Adeoya’s position, during the panel session, Kayode Olagesin, CEO Town Criers, said the industry has evolved thanks to technology.

On his part, Daniel Obi, a journalist and Chairman, Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) disagreed on the notion that the print media will fizzle rather, it will continue to satisfy certain market, he opined.

“The print media will not fizzle but will continue to remain relevant even in the face of digitization. We should not forget, that was the same way it was said of radio and perhaps the television but they are still around servicing the consumers,” he pointed.

“We cannot run away, we are now in the age of technology, how we play, how we work- everything now evolve around technology,” says Muyiwa Akande, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Sifax Group.

Convener of Iconic Brands and Legends of Marketing Communications Award, Samuel Ajayi, said the event was conceived to celebrate industry icons within the marcom industry.

According to him, for a long time, people know brands and iconic campaigns but do not know the people behind them. Some of the icons celebrated were Lolu Akinwunmi, Group CEO, Prima Garnet Afric; Jimi Awosika, Vice Chairman, The Troyka Group; Udeme Ufot, MD, Saatchi and Saatchi; and Funmi Onabolu, CEO, Cosee TTL who bagged the Lifetime Achievements Awards.

