Experts have emphasised the need for fairness, responsibility, and inclusivity in the shift towards a more sustainable world.

They said this at the World Consumer Rights Day 2025 hosted by the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) last weekend in Lagos emphasising that businesses, government and consumers must work together to ensure sustainable economy.

In her keynote address, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, CEO, Kratos Sustainability Consults, highlighted the importance of a just transition to sustainable lifestyles.

She emphasised that the transition is not just about reducing waste or promoting eco-friendly products, but about ensuring that everyone has access to sustainable alternatives without compromising their quality of life.

Victor-Laniyan noted that the current global consumer landscape is unsustainable, especially with the surge in consumerism leading to climate change, deforestation, water scarcity, and waste accumulation.

She further emphasised that the problem is not that they consume too much, but that they consume unfairly, with the most vulnerable populations bearing the greatest burdens of environmental harm.

She called for a just transition that acknowledges the needs of workers, communities, and countries that will be impacted by the shift to sustainable lifestyles, stressing the importance of fairness, equity, and protection of vulnerable populations in this transition.

“The transition to sustainability must be grounded in justice. It must account for the needs of those who have been historically excluded from the benefits of development and must ensure that the most vulnerable populations are not left behind,” Victor-Laniyan stated.

Other speakers at the event including; Victoria Uwadoka, Head, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria; Oluseye Olokun, Sustainability and CSR Manager, Nigerian Breweries ; Aderonke Aderinoye, Head, of Sustainability and CSR, Guinness Nigeria; Adamu Garba of Climate Change Nigeria; and Dennis Aideloje, Corporate Communication Manager, Rites Foods, , shared their companies’ initiatives and commitments to sustainability.

The notable corporate entities emphasised the importance of collaboration and collective action on attainment of a just transition to sustainable lifestyles.

In his welcome address, Daniel Obi, Chairman of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN), highlighted the importance of consumer awareness and education in promoting sustainability.

He called on businesses to develop sustainable products, embrace ethical production, and educate consumers on the benefits of sustainability.

