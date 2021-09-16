SuperTV debuts with zero-data App offering, set to empower content producers

SuperTV, an online streaming company that is set to offer high quality Video-on-Demand (VOD) and affordable viewing experience through a disruptive zero-data App to watch all-inclusive entertainment has launched in Nigeria. The APP which is available for download from October 1, 2021, is the first of its kind.

SuperTV’s power packed operation is in partnership with MTN. The entry strategy is to ensure easy subscribers’ access, and affordability of SuperTV products and services everywhere they go – with MTN network coverage. With SuperTV, subscribers do not incur internet data charges to stream after subscription. The user gets to enjoy either Live TV, Video on Demand, or both, at absolutely no additional cost after subscribing successfully, the management said.

It also has the objective to encourage content producers in order to assist them monetise their content.

At the launch event to unveil the brand’s offerings recently in Lagos, Ijeoma Onah, Acting CEO, Super Network Limited, promoter of SuperTV, said that, “Nigeria currently has about 173 million mobile subscribers with a penetration rate of 123%. Smartphone penetration is 40 million – forecasted to grow to more than 140 million by 2025. In spite of these very impressive numbers, Nigeria is still performing very poorly in the streaming markets, hardly even showing up in global statistics. The major reason for this is that the average Nigerian cannot afford the data costs required to stream video. This is how and why SuperTV was conceived, to democratise streaming in Nigeria and Africa.”

Accordingly, this ‘democratisation of streaming’ entails that the subscriber does not incur internet data charges to stream after subscribing to SuperTV. “The user gets to enjoy either Live TV, Video on Demand or both at absolutely no additional cost after subscribing successfully. We also leveraged on the sachet culture in Nigeria by providing daily plans across all our bouquets thereby making the service affordable and inclusive for everyone. Our entry level price of N200 for the Bronze Daily plan is about the cost of a bottle of soft drink for example. SuperTV therefore offers great entertainment and an affordable viewing experience,” Onah added.

She added that the launch of SuperTV on the MTN network means that over 80 million Nigerians stand on the threshold of accessing the world through the SuperTV App. She invites savvy Nigerian youth to explore this new experience of streaming without a subscription cost and the use of data. “Most subscription packages in the market offer entertainment mostly on monthly subscription. SuperTV, in addition to monthly package, also offers entertainment packages that are hourly/daily and very flexible. In order to be relevant across borders and barriers, our products will be focused on making life easier for everyone.