Sunlight re-launches packaging with new TV Commercial

Sunlight, a household brand of the Unilever Nigeria Plc, has re-launched the masterbrand packaging for the range of products.

The brand also unveiled a new television commercial (TVC) that is deeply rooted in its purpose to support entrepreneurial Nigerian women in their desire to contribute more to their households and society.

Oladapo Oshuntoye, the category manager, homecare, Unilever, said during the unveiling of the masterbrand that “Sunlight masterbrand is an initiative to unify all the brand’s product offerings under one umbrella in terms of packaging, marketing communication and brand purpose,”

According to him, the re-launch also signifies the brand’s commitment to continue to deliver best-in-class quality products that provide a better washing experience; offer burst after bursts of uplifting fragrance, and come in a range of sizes to cater to everyone’s washing needs.

Read also: Sunlight brand restates commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs

Oshuntoye stated that the Sunlight brand, which started as a soap bar intended for general household use in the 19th century, has undergone a lot of transition, beginning with the launch of Sunlight powder which entered the Nigerian market in 2009.

He noted that the brand has subsequently evolved with innovations, particularly with the launch of dishwashing liquid in 2014; the relaunch of Sunlight powder in 2016, the launch of Sunlight laundry bars in 2017, and most recently, the launch of multipurpose washing liquid in 2020.

Patrick Tognisso, the marketing director, home care Unilever West Africa, who joined via Zoom said that the relaunch marks an essential milestone in the journey of Sunlight as a brand, primarily as it consistently seeks ways to better its different offerings to consumers and society.

Soromidayo George, the corporate affairs and sustainable business director, Unilever West Africa, said that the relaunch furthers Sunlight’s commitment to fulfilling its brand purpose by supporting entrepreneurial women in their desire to contribute more.

According to George, Sunlight is committed to contributing its quota in unlocking the latent business potential of women as they strive in their entrepreneurial journey to rewrite a bold and engaging narrative.