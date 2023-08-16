Students learn to upcycle waste into sustainable products

Henkel Nigeria, a global manufacturer of industrial and consumer goods have partnered with GWETO NGO and the Waste Museum to empower about 100 primary school children in Ibadan, Oyo State, with skills to upcycle waste into sustainable products.

The children were taught to create arts and crafts using recyclable materials as part of programmes outlined to mark the 25th anniversary of the Make an Impact on Tomorrow (MIT) Initiative with the theme “Project Waste-to-Wealth”.

The aim was to educate underprivileged children in public primary schools about the importance of sustainability and empower them to become catalysts for positive change.

The MIT program, launched in 1998 for employees and retirees of Henkel has become a remarkable occasion for the German company, marking its commitment to voluntary social engagement as a vital component of its corporate citizenship activities.

Rajat Kaput, Henkel Nigeria’s managing director said Henkel Nigeria firmly believes that investing in education and environmental stewardship at grassroots levels will yield long-lasting results.

“As a socially responsible corporate citizen, we recognize the significance of sustainable development and are committed to supporting initiatives that promote environmental consciousness whilst strengthening community relationships with local stakeholders and demonstrating our dedication to creating a positive impact beyond our business operations. Through ‘Project Waste to Wealth’ we hope to inspire these young minds to adopt eco-friendly habits and foster a sustainable future” Rajat noted.

Commending the initiative, Ganiyat Alabi, assistant head teacher at IMG Basic Special School Ibadan, said the company’s consistency in training the children over the years, has been useful, noting that “it is very great for the development of our children, we are very grateful to Henkel for these commitments. This is because these pupils are special children, and they are always eager to practice what they learn”.

Chidera Akwuba, transformation manager and CSR ambassador for Henkel Nigeria also noted through events like MIT day, Henkel Nigeria strives to create a positive impact, promote sustainability, and empower the younger generation with the necessary skills to build a better future. “Through Project “Waste to Wealth”, we aim to inspire and empower the next generation to adopt sustainable practices and take steps towards a greener future” she added.

As one of the first German companies to integrate voluntary social engagement into its core values, Henkel has consistently encouraged its retired and current employees to actively engage in community development projects within their immediate communities. Presently, Henkel’s employee dedication has resulted in over 38 million euros in donations, facilitating more than 17,000 volunteer programs and engaging approximately 10,000 volunteers globally.