StarTimes set to portray life of struggling Nigerians in Okirika drama series

StarTimes, foremost pay-TV provider has intensified efforts to entertain its viewers with more of local but community-related content as it has again unveiled ‘Okirika’, a drama series exclusively for the station. Okirika which is a familiar word in Nigeria means second items, especially clothes.

The series which showcases top-notch Nollywood actors and actresses including Jide Kosoko, Korode Bello, Iyabo Ojo among others, is a story around second-hand clothes and other items in Nigerian markets. The series depicts life of struggling Nigerians and the drama which will start at the end of the year will attempt to portray reasons people buy ‘okirika’.

The series is likely to be an exciting drama as okirika is a big market patronised largely by over 87 million Nigerians who are considered to be living in extreme poverty.

Muka Ray who is behind the production told viewers to get set for excitement as the series will be entertaining, educative with a lot of suspense.

The CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, Alex Jian said the station is on a journey to provide contents that will resonate with the Nigerian audience. “As a pay-TV service provider, we have a responsibility to ensure our contents are entertaining and educative and have maximum value for our viewers”.

Tunde Aina, the Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes also said at the unveiling of the drama series that the station is liaising with content producers to air more content that will make viewers laugh. “We are focusing on shows that will perpetuate our culture”

The Content Director at StarTimes, Viki Liu also assured that StarTimes is open for receive content from producers as “our major goal is to entertain viewers”.

In July this year, the pay-TV unveiled Ile Alayo comedy series which is an adaptation of the blockbuster movie. The series, according to the producers, will borrow heavily from the original storyline of the movie and it will centre on humorous characters with conflicting behaviours. Ile Alayo was first released in 2013.

“Ile Alayo has so many comedians. The concept is about a “face me and face you” house where we have so many characters with conflicting behaviours and attitudes. We have a Muslim cleric, a prophet, a man that sells Indian hemp, prostitutes, retired soldier and cybercriminals.

“The essence of the series is to create a comedy that will make sense. As far as we are trying to make it as humorous as possible, we also want to touch on some social messages that affect our environment. ‘Ile Alayo’ is a comedy flick that I know people will appreciate. I can assure that the sponsors will get value for what they have invested”, the producers said.