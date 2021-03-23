Stakeholders set to discuss brand management in post-recession economy

In response to the economic melt-down occasioned by the global outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, and the urgent need to realign marketing and branding strategies in a post recession Nigerian economy, stakeholders and thought leaders in the marketing communications industry are set to converge for an industry summit.

The summit, scheduled for Thursday, 25 March 2021 which has the theme: Brand Management Imperatives & Challenges in a Post-recessionary Nigerian Economy, is organised by Marketing Edge, marketing and brand-focused magazine.

Tagged Marketing Edge Inaugural Virtual Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) summit, the event will have some of the best minds in the marketing communications industry and other corporate titans dissect contemporary market situation, as the competitive structures of markets and brands have been redrawn by the effects of economic downturn.

Among the galaxy of industry eggheads scheduled to speak at the summit, according to a statement include: Steve Babaeko, president of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN); Femi Adelusi, president of the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN); Tade Adekunle, president of the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN); Oti Ukubeyinje, president of the Association of Digital Marketing Practitioners; and Emmanuel Ajufo, president of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN).

Other panellists also include: Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of Loeries; Ifeoma Dozie, director of marketing and communications at SSA, Mastercard; Nkiru Olumide Ojo of Standard Group Johannesburg; Tunji Adeyinka of GMD Republicom Group.

Also on the bill are Andrew Hanlon, managing director of TVC Communications; Richard Iweanoge, GM of consumer marketing at MTN; Jude Odia, MD of Starcom Media Perspectives; Brenda Nwagwu, MD of QVT Media Ltd and Elo Umeh, CEO of Terragon Group. Click on www.marketingedge.com. ng for more details.