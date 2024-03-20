SkillPaddy partners Unity Bank, Sun King, to train 1,000 female software engineers

Statistics have shown that out of every 10 tech professionals, only 3 are women. Globally, women continue to be underrepresented in tech roles, comprising only a fraction of the workforce.

Recognising this disparity as a barrier to progress in the tech ecosystem, SkillPaddy, a platform driving productivity and easier access to tech skills training, has launched the Count-Her-In Tech Program, dedicated to promoting gender equality, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

The Program was created to empower 1,000 female software engineers annually, across Nigeria, with the goal of providing internship opportunities for them. It’s not just about training but catalysing change and creating pathways for women to thrive in the digital landscape.

To meet the huge demand and reach the goal of training 1,000 female engineers this year, SkillPaddy is calling on organizations and well-meaning Nigerians to contribute towards this movement and join the efforts in driving gender diversity and lasting change. In response to this call, Unity Bank and Sun King committed to train 40 and 25 females respectively, as a way to support this initiative and drive female inclusion in technology, a statement said.

This initiative directly addresses the gender gap in tech by empowering passionate women to build successful careers as female software engineers. The program provides training, mentorship and access to industry experts. These invaluable tools will equip these women with the technical skills they need to flourish in the tech industry.

Adaobi Onyedum, Head of Product Marketing at SkillPaddy, according to a statement speaks to the urgency of addressing the gender gap in tech: “The lack of gender diversity stifles innovation and limits the potential of the tech industry. At SkillPaddy, we’re committed to dismantling barriers and creating a more inclusive ecosystem where everyone, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to excel.”

“This Program was borne out of our vision to drive transformation in the tech ecosystem and our unwavering dedication to gender equality and empowerment. By enabling female engineers, we’re not only fostering individual success but also driving collective progress towards a more equitable tech landscape. When you empower a woman, you empower a generation! We understand the multiplier effect and impact an empowered woman has in any society;” Ope Adetomiwa, Chief Marketing Officer at SkillPaddy said.

Since the launch of the Call for applications, Skillpaddy has received an overwhelming response from thousands of women across Nigeria, further reaffirming the magnitude of the need and the eagerness of young women to pursue careers in technology.

Commenting on their partnership, the managing director and chief executive of Unity Bank Plc, Tomi Somefun said in the statment “We are excited to be part of this initiative. Through this programme, we are not only investing in the future of these talented women but also driving innovation and diversity within the tech industry. By providing access to skills training and mentorship, we aim to unlock opportunities and create a more inclusive and thriving digital economy for all.”

Also commenting on the Partnership, Senior HRBP, West and Central Africa, Olamide Ijasan said “We’re excited to announce our support for SkillPaddy’s ‘Count Her In’ program. Acknowledging the gender gap prevalent in the tech industry, particularly as we continuously recruit tech talents, we’re committed to bridging this disparity. Through our sponsorship of this initiative, we aim to empower women to thrive and excel in the field of technology. Our dedication to diversity and inclusion fuels our investment in programs like ‘Count Her In,’ ensuring equal opportunities for every individual, irrespective of gender, to succeed.”

With just N125k, you can sponsor 1 woman to learn tech skills and become financially independent. If you would like to sponsor someone, please visit https://skillpaddy.com/sponsor/

Are you a woman between the ages of 18 and 25, looking to become a software developer, please sign up here https://bit.ly/SkillPaddyCountHerIn. Entries close on the 1st of April 2024, the statement said.