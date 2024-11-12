Simba Group underscores importance of quality products to global competitiveness

L-R: Adekoya Kazeem, Brand Manager Simba Group - Power Division, Maureen Humphrey-Izzi, Head Marketing Simba Group- Power Division; Ademola Abidogun, Managing Director, Guinea Insurance Plc, receiving a trophy and Luminous Inverter won by Makinde Mike, runner-up; and Oluwatosin Odiagbe, Brand Manager, Simba Group - Power Division; during the prize presentation of 2024 India Golf Cup Tournament at Ikoyi Club 1938 recently

Recognizing the impact of quality products on Nigeria’s economic growth, competitiveness, and reputation, Simba Group brand has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering high-quality solar and inverter products to Nigerians.

The group believes that when quality products meet and exceed local and international standards, the products attract more buyers which will drive more economic activity and boost employment.

Maureen Humphrey-Izzi, Head of Marketing for Simba Group’s Power Division, according to a statement, who spoke to the media at the Group and Luminous-sponsored India Golf Cup 2024 prize presentation ceremony at Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos at the weekend, , stated, “At Simba Group, quality and customer satisfaction drive our innovation. Our products are world-class, offering unmatched reliability and seamless after-sales support through our dedicated Simba service team.

“We deliver beyond our customers’ expectations,” she added. Humphrey-Izzi highlighted the innovative product range of the Luminous brand, emphasizing its efficiency, reliability, innovation, sustainability and comprehensive after-sales support, which is unmatched in Nigeria’s solar market.

“Our prices are competitive without compromising quality and service,” she continued. Reflecting on the brand’s alignment with Golf, Humphrey-Izzi remarked, “Golf embodies precision, innovation, and resilience—values that resonate deeply with our brand. This partnership strengthens our commitment to empowering communities with innovative energy solutions.”

